DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DMC Global from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $471.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.66.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.00 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 4,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,881 shares in the company, valued at $341,370.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $91,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,370.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Graff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $32,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,795.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in DMC Global by 367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in DMC Global by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

