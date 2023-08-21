Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 98.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681,232 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.6 %

Dollar General stock opened at $162.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.20. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.