Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

D stock opened at $48.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

