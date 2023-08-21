Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $48.43 on Thursday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

