EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SATS

EchoStar Stock Down 2.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

SATS stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 531,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,660,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,051,000 after buying an additional 317,417 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 74.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 551,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 235,902 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 47.2% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 723,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 231,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.