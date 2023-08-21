Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.68.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $76.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.36.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,195 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,088.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 42,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 38,738 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,053,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,299,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,566,000 after purchasing an additional 259,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after buying an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

