Ellis Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $86.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $118.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average is $94.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

