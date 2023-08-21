Ellis Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sysco by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,145,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,404 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

NYSE SYY opened at $71.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

