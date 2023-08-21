Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,045 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.37 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

