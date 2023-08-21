Ellis Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,063 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,256,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 314,363 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 28.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 741,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 162,806 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 687,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 39,367 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 29,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BHK opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

