Ellis Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,102 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,027,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after buying an additional 611,518 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,359,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after acquiring an additional 99,264 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,355,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,738 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,304,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,813,000 after purchasing an additional 72,358 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN opened at $16.02 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

