Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 162 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $157.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.76 and a 200 day moving average of $154.85. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

