Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 38 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $471.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $482.00 and a 200 day moving average of $466.67. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

