Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

ELYS stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 40.97% and a negative return on equity of 194.93%. The company had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 177,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

