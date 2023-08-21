Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Elys Game Technology Price Performance
ELYS stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 40.97% and a negative return on equity of 194.93%. The company had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
About Elys Game Technology
Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.
