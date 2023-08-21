Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.60.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $69.50 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at $35,345,599.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,671,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Encompass Health by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,257,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

