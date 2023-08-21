Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EPD. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.