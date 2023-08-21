EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.04.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $130.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis increased its stake in EOG Resources by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after buying an additional 126,454 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile



EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

