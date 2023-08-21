Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Lowered to $199.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $199.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

EL stock opened at $157.85 on Monday. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $149.45 and a one year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.07 and its 200 day moving average is $214.57. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after buying an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,607,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

