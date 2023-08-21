Evercore ISI Raises Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $63.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.03.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $55.04 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $55.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,089 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.