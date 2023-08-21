EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO Sells $23,412.24 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $23,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 191,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EverQuote Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of EVER stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 1,200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

