Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.73.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $64.19 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $62,562,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

