Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,240 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 798.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 2,159.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $40.01 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $46.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

