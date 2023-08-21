Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $325,868.55 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 17,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $325,868.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,323,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,047,170.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $203,389.86.

On Monday, July 24th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $193,454.79.

On Monday, July 17th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $200,152.59.

On Monday, July 10th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $182,961.57.

On Monday, July 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $177,603.33.

On Monday, June 26th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $172,468.35.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $186,310.47.

On Monday, June 12th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $185,529.06.

On Monday, June 5th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $183,408.09.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $177,603.33.

Fastly Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 13,926.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

