Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Receives $17.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIHL. Barclays began coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. Fidelis Insurance has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $14.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at $208,110,000. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter valued at $156,892,000. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter valued at $75,354,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter valued at $49,553,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter valued at $17,534,000.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

