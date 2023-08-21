Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stock Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 875,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $40,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 875.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $44.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

