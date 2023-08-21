First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded First Horizon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.42.

First Horizon Price Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,345.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in First Horizon by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

