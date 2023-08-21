Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.20.

Fiserv stock opened at $120.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.40. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

