Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Shares of PFO stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $119,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

