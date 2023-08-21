Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0815 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

FFC stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth $163,000.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

