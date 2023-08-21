Foot Locker (FL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Foot Locker to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FL opened at $25.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1,548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Foot Locker by 659.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Foot Locker by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.85.



Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

