Foot Locker (FL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Foot Locker to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Foot Locker Stock Up 0.6 %
FL opened at $25.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Foot Locker Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1,548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Foot Locker by 659.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Foot Locker by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.85.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Foot Locker
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
