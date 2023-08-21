Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus increased their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.55.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive has a 12-month low of $57.43 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 95,666.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,389,000 after acquiring an additional 88,571,169 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Fortive by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,798,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $193,761,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 21,435.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,609 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

