GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $11.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised GAP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on GAP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.83.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of GPS opened at $10.36 on Friday. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -64.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.96.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. GAP had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently -374.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GAP news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $1,586,185.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of GAP by 235.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

