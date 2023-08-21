GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Director Purchases $25,500.00 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,681.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GeneDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ WGS opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the first quarter valued at about $8,220,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 829.1% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,934,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864,919 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,306,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 44,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,129,000.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Further Reading

