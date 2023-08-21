General Electric (NYSE:GE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

General Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GE opened at $112.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.76. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

