General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.67.

Get General Mills alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.