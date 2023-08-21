General Motors (NYSE:GM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52. General Motors has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in General Motors by 51.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 60.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

