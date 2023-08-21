Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Genie Energy Price Performance
NYSE:GNE opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.38. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $16.86.
Genie Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.40%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genie Energy by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 920,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 259.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 251,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 108.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 200,299 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Genie Energy by 341.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 129,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Genie Energy
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.
