Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Genie Energy Price Performance

NYSE:GNE opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.38. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $16.86.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy

In other Genie Energy news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 2,500 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,766.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genie Energy by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 920,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 259.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 251,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 108.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 200,299 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Genie Energy by 341.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 129,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genie Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.