Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer's stock.

GPC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC opened at $154.87 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $145.30 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.40. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,664,000 after purchasing an additional 205,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,903,000 after buying an additional 55,046 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

