Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Genworth Financial

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,470,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,854,760.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 124,383 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 13.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 384,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 45,105 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 3,025,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 1,105,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 177,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 72,152 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genworth Financial

(Get Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.