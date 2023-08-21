Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GIL. TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.57.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Trading Down 0.5 %
Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth $3,331,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,182,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,138,000 after buying an additional 31,172 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 903.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gildan Activewear
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Elon Musk’s Bitcoin Sales Rock Crypto Stocks: What Happens Next?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- The Market Is So Over Overstock…But Is It Now Oversold?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Buffett Just Bought These 3 Stocks, Should You Invest Too?
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.