Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GIL. TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.57.

NYSE:GIL opened at $29.92 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth $3,331,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,182,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,138,000 after buying an additional 31,172 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 903.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

