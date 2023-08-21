Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -363.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,361,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,757,000 after buying an additional 151,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after acquiring an additional 587,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after acquiring an additional 839,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 66,447 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

