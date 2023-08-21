Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Global Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GLP stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partners

Global Partners Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 211.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

