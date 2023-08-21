Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Director Buys $10,140.00 in Stock

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) Director Sally Coonrad Carroll bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Global Self Storage Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SELF opened at $5.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.22.
Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is currently 111.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage Company Profile
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
