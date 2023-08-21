Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Director Buys $10,140.00 in Stock

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) Director Sally Coonrad Carroll bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Global Self Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SELF opened at $5.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is currently 111.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 10.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.