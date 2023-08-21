Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.75.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Stock Performance

GMED stock opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.54 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.63%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.