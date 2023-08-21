Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

GFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered Gold Fields from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,730,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,380 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,703,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 48.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,056,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Stories

