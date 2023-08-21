Grab (GRAB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.00 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Grab to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Grab stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRAB shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.55 to $3.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Grab

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Grab by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Grab by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.