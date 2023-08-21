Graham (NYSE:GHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Graham from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

GHC opened at $576.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $576.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.49. Graham has a 1-year low of $525.58 and a 1-year high of $681.70. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 27,384.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 219,901 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,554,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Graham by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,334,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

