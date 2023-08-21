Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Griffon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Griffon

Griffon Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE GFF opened at $41.01 on Thursday. Griffon has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.86 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.77%.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 92.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 16.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Griffon by 13.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Griffon by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.