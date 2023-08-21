HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Compass Point

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Compass Point from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get HCI Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HCI

HCI Group Stock Performance

HCI Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,942,000 after buying an additional 171,166 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth about $8,558,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 532,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136,058 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,632,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HCI Group by 859.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 99,992 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.