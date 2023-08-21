Head to Head Analysis: PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) and Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and Olema Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics -75.49% N/A -39.69% Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A -51.76% -47.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and Olema Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics $698.80 million 4.25 -$559.02 million ($8.42) -4.68 Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$104.79 million ($2.41) -3.62

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Olema Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PTC Therapeutics. PTC Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Olema Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

81.9% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of PTC Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PTC Therapeutics has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olema Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PTC Therapeutics and Olema Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics 1 6 6 0 2.38 Olema Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $52.80, indicating a potential upside of 33.94%. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 122.48%. Given Olema Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Olema Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PTC Therapeutics.

Summary

Olema Pharmaceuticals beats PTC Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in the European Economic Area and the United States, as well as to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in Brazil and Russia; commercializes Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases in Latin America and the Caribbean; and markets Evrysdi for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy in adults and children two months and older in Brazil. The company's splicing platform includes PTC518, which is being developed for the treatment of Huntington's disease; bio-e platform, such as vatiquinone and utreloxastat; metabolic platform comprising sepiapterin; gene therapy platform, including an asset targeting Friedreich ataxia; oncology platform, such as Unesbulin; and other multi-platform. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., as well as the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to advance drug discovery and development research in regenerative medicine; and Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. to commercialize Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases in Latin America and the Caribbean. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer. The company was formerly known as CombiThera, Inc. and changed its name to Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2009. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

